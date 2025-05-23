Infinix GT 30 Pro will launch in India on June 3, 2025. It may be a gaming-centric smartphone, which will support 120FPS gameplay and could feature RGB lighting. The smartphone will be available in two colour, which will be Dark Flare and Blade White. Reports suggest that the device might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset. It is likely to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The GT 30 Pro may offer a 108MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front camera could be a 13MP lens. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple iPhone 17 Series Tipped To Launch in September With New Upgrades; Know What To Expect.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Launch on June 3 in India

The gaming KING is coming back! 👑 Infinix GT Series has been one of the most awarded gaming smartphones in India! Ready to take the crown once again, GT 30 Pro launches on 3rd June. Check it out here: https://t.co/9tpuZGoKAn#GT30Pro #TheOGBadass pic.twitter.com/jG2K0ea1Hf — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) May 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)