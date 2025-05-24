The Lava Shark 5G sale is live, and the smartphone is available to buy at the Lava e-store and the nearest retail outlet. The smartphone was launched on May 23, 2025 (yesterday) with a 13MP AI camera on the rear, 5MP front camera and an Android 15-based operating system without bloatware. Lava Mobiles's latest model comes with a Unisoc T765 octa-core processor that achieves up to 4,00,000 score on AnTuTu benchmarks and has a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate. Lava Shark 5G has 64GB internal storage, 4GB+4GB (virtual) RAM, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IP54 rating, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Lava Shark 5G price in India is INR 7,999. Infinix GT 30 Pro Launch in India on June 3, 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Lava Shark 5G Sale is Live, Launched at INR 7,999 in India

