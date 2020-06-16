Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Oppo A52 Smartphone To Go on Sale Tonight Via Flipkart; Prices, Features & Specifications

Technology Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 09:57 PM IST
Oppo A52 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Oppo Mobile India)

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, officially launched the Oppo A52 smartphone in India earlier this month. Launched at a starting price of Rs 16,990, the smartphone will go on sale tonight via Flipkart. Interestingly, the company will be making available the 6GB variant for online retail. The interested customers can get their hands on the phone at midnight. The budget smartphone comes with the quad-rear camera module, 5000mAh battery, ColourOS 7.1, based on Android 10 and much more. New Smartphones Launching in India This Month.

Oppo A52 Smartphone Online Sale
Oppo A52 Smartphone Online Sale (Photo Credits: Oppo Mobile India)

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Oppo A52 smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display supporting a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone comes powered by an octa-core chipset from Qualcomm - Snapdragon 665 chipset that is mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The company is also offering memory expansion provision up to 256GB via microSD card.

Oppo A52 Smartphone
Oppo A52 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Oppo Mobile India)

For photography, the Oppo A52 is equipped with a quad-camera module at the back. The setup comprises of a 12MP primary lens that is assisted by an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP portrait lens. The front camera is an 8MP snapper for video calls and selfies.

The phone will be seen in two colour options - Twilight Black and Steam White. The smartphone is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging technology. The handset also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added convenience of the user. For connectivity, the phone gets Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE, and a USB-C port.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 09:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

