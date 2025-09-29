New Delhi, September 29: OPPO Find X9 series will soon launch in China, which is said to include OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro models. Ahead of the launch, the specifications and features of the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro smartphones are circulating online. As per reports, the OPPO Find X9 series will launch in China on October 16, 2025.

The OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro are expected to arrive with OLED displays. Both smartphones are said to offer a MediaTek Dimensity processor with support for wireless charging. Alongside these, the smartphones are anticipated to include several advanced features for its users. As per multiple reports, OPPO Find X9 is anticipated to launch in four colour options, which may include White, Black, Red, and Gold. The OPPO Find X9 Pro may come in White, Red, and Gold options. OriginOS 6 Preview Program Registration Opens Today in India To Offer Early Access to People, Check Official Launch Date of Android 16-Based Update.

OPPO Find X9 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of Gizmochina, OPPO Find X9 Pro is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The smartphone could feature a 6.78-inch OLED LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear setup might include a 50MP Sony sensor, a 50MP lens, a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor, and a 2MP lens, while the front camera is likely to include a 50MP camera. The device is rumoured to feature a 500mAh battery, supported by 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Smartphone Announced, Coming Soon in India; Check Details.

OPPO Find X9 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of Gadgets360, OPPO Find X9 may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The device is expected to include a 50MP Sony primary lens, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a periscope sensor, and a 2MP lens. It is said to feature a 32MP front camera. The smartphone is also expected to include a 7,025mAh battery, which may support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device is likely to come with a 6.59-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina, Gadgets360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2025 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).