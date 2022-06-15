Oppo K10 5G will be available for purchase today in India. The handset was launched in the country earlier this month, and today, the device is listed on Flipkart with a 'Notify Me' button. Customers purchasing the handset will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 using SBI and Axis bank debit, credit cards and EMI transactions. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI for up to 3 months. Oppo K10 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India.

Oppo K10 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a 48MP primary lens and a 2MP depth camera. Upfront, there is an 8MP front camera.

Mark your calendars, set your alarms and be at the ready for when the #OPPOK105G sale goes LIVE tomorrow! See you all on @Flipkart at 12 PM.#LiveWithoutLimits #Stylish5GPerformer Get notified: https://t.co/3Ep497wJKh pic.twitter.com/e2gce1u6dk — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 14, 2022

Oppo K10 5G runs on Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1 UI. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Oppo K10 5G is priced at Rs 17,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

