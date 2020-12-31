Beijing, Dec 31: OPPO recently launched the next-generation Reno5 series which consists of Reno5 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, and Reno5 Pro+ 5G and now the company has added another fourth member in this series in the form of Reno5 4G in Vietnam. The smartphone is priced at 86,90,000 Vietnamese Dong and the company is also set to launch the same device in Indonesia on January 12, reports GizmoChina. Oppo Reno5 Pro+ Smartphone Goes on Sale in China.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset given that is limited to 4G LTE connectivity. It packs 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone comes with a quad-camera setup on the back, featuring a 44MP primary sensor, an 8-megapixel superwide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front side, there's a 44MP selfie snapper. The device is powered by a 4,310mAh battery which comes with support for the first-gen 50W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. Similar to the 5G model, the OPPO Reno5 4G runs the latest Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with the company's own ColorOS 11.1 on top.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).