Oppo Reno5 Pro+ smartphone is now available for sale in China. The handset was launched on December 24, 2020, in the home country. The device is listed on the Chinese e-commerce website 'JD.com' and is being offered in two colours - Black, White. The device is priced at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 44,925) for the 8GB & 128GB model whereas the 12GB & 256GB variant costs CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 56,160). Key highlights of the phone include a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 865 processor, a quad rear camera setup & more. Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 865 SoC Unveiled; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Oppo Reno5 Pro+ gets a quad rear camera module comprising of a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens & a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies & video calls. The phone gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ curved display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM & up to 256GB of internal storage.

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ handset runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 operating system. The smartphone also comes with a gaming mode that provides a 4D experience. In terms of connectivity, the phone gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The device is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging and reverse charging technology.

