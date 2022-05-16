Oppo, the Chinese tech giant, is all set to launch the Reno8 Series on May 23, 2022. The company has teased the Reno8 Series on Weibo, revealing its launch date and time. According to the teaser, the launch event will commence at 7 pm CST (4:30 pm IST). The Reno8 Series will be introduced as the successor to the Reno7 Series, which debuted in China last year. It is likely to comprise Reno8, Reno8 Pro, Reno8 SE and Reno8 Lite models. Oppo Reno8 SE Key Specifications Reportedly Leaked Online.

In terms of specifications, the Reno8 smartphone is speculated to come with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 OLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Oppo Reno8 Pro is said to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset. The handset could pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Reno8 SE is rumoured to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, a 50MP triple rear camera module, a 32MP selfie camera, a 4,500mAh battery and more.

On the other hand, the Reno8 Lite might offer a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and a 16MP selfie camera.

