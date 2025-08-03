A portion of Patna’s newly inaugurated double-deck flyover on Ashok Rajpath has reportedly sunk following relentless rainfall, sparking serious concerns over its structural integrity. The INR 422-crore project, inaugurated by CM Nitish Kumar on June 11, 2025, was aimed at easing traffic in the congested corridor. However, heavy monsoon showers over the past week have battered the city, causing widespread flooding in areas like Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, and Gandhi Maidan. Waterlogging, sewage overflow, and collapsed drainage have crippled daily life. The flyover damage highlights poor planning and raises questions about the durability of recent infrastructure projects under extreme weather conditions and ineffective urban drainage systems. Bihar Bridge Collapse: Part of Under-Construction Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur Ganga Mahasetu Bridge Collapses in Samastipur, Video Surfaces.

Patna’s INR 422-Cr Flyover Sinks Weeks After Inauguration Amid Rains

#WATCH | Bihar | Part of double-deck flyover in Patna, sinks after incessant rainfall in the city The flyover, built at a cost of Rs 422 crore, was inaugurated on June 11 this year pic.twitter.com/XyddNt4paN — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)