India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Another riveting day of Test cricket awaits fans as India resume proceedings with the ball in hand against England on Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 on Sunday, August 3. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Yashasvi Jaiswal's superb century and half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep helped the India National Cricket Team set a 374-run target for the England National Cricket Team. And on what turned out to be the last ball of the day, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Zak Crawley to ensure that India had the momentum at stumps. India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 5th Test 2025 Day 4: How To Watch IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

The first session on IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 4 is going to be a crucial one, one that will dictate which way the game is headed. India need nine more wickets to win the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 and they would ideally look for a couple of early wickets to put pressure on the hosts. England on their part, would hope to stitch a solid partnership and preferably not lose any wicket in the first session at least. Will It Rain in London During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 4? Check Live Weather Forecast.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England National Cricket Team Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

