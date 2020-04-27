Poco F2 Pro Smartphone Spotted on Google Play Listing; Likely To be Launched Soon

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Launched (Photo Credits: XIaomi)

Poco F2 Pro smartphone reportedly appeared on Google Play listing suggesting that the company is certainly looking forward bring the handset to the market. The listing clearly hints that the device could be launched soon. Moreover, the reports also suggest that it could be launched as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. Now, this seems a bit strange as Poco India General Manager - C Manmohan had previously confirmed that Poco F2 will be entirely a different product from the Redmi K30 Pro. Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition Smartphone Officially Launched; Prices, Features, Specifications & Other Details.

However, there is no official confirmation or any hint from the smartphone maker that the Poco device will be launched as a rebranded version of K30 Pro in India. Though, there is a possibility that the company might launch Poco F2 Pro with similar specifications as that of Redmi K30 Pro in other markets. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen which markets do the company introduces the upcoming Poco F2 Pro device.

Moreover, another smartphone - Redmi K30 Pro Zoom has been spotted on the listing. Codenamed as Imiinpro, the smartphone could be introduced in the Indian market. It is also rumoured that the company might also introduce the Redmi K30 and the Redmi K30 Pro phones in India under the Redmi branding. Other details related to these devices are not yet disclosed. This listing was initially spotted by XDA Developers. The forthcoming Poco F2 is expected to be pricier than the Poco F1 phone.

Apart from the smartphones, the Poco brand also confirmed that a pair of TWS earbuds are also under development. But, there is not much detail available about the earbuds. If the market reports are to be believed, the upcoming earbuds would be affordable ones that are likely to be priced somewhere in between Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000. The budget earbuds from Poco will be positioned against the likes the Realme Buds Air, the Lenovo HT10 Pro, and others.