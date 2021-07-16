New Delhi: In a bid to capture more users in India, smartphone brand POCO on Friday announced that it will launch a new phone -- POCO F3 GTA -- for Indian consumers on July 23. The upcoming smartphone is said to be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset and is likely to come in gunmetal silver and predator black colour options. Poco India Mocks OnePlus in Its Recent Tweet, Claims F3 GT To Offer More Than Nord 2.

POCO F3 GT will feature 120Hz AMOLED coupled with HDR 10+ support and DC Dimming, the company said in a statement.

POCO.... F3... GT.. Nuff Said 1 Week to go. #SwitchItUp pic.twitter.com/1MWCMcqF6p — POCO India - The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 16, 2021

There is also a bold-new slipstream design and anti-fingerprint matte finish with a premium glass feel. Recently, POCO unveiled its first 5G smartphone in India -- POCO M3 Pro -- that comes in two storage variants. The 4GB+64GB is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB+128GB comes at Rs 15,999.

The smartphone comes with a 48MP triple camera setup, dual 5G support and offers an immersive 90Hz full high-definition display, and a flagship-level 7nm power efficiency. POCO M3 Pro comes with a splash-proof design protected by P2i and protection of Corning Gorilla Glass which adds resistance to drops and scratches to the camera.

