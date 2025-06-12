Mumbai, June 12: POCO F7, POCO F7 Ultra will be launched in India soon, offering premium specifications and features at mid-range prices. The new POCO F7 series was teased recently, hinting at its imminent launch. POCO F7 is expected to have a large 7,550mAh battery and may come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The smartphone may have the same circular camera module. According to rumours, the POCO F7 standard variant will soon be launched alongside the POCO F7 Ultra in India.

POCO F7 Ultra will have better specifications and features compared to the standard variant coming in India. POCO India has shared a teaser showing the legacy of POCO F series smartphones via a Flipkart website, likely hinting at the launch of its new model in the country soon. So far, it has not teased or confirmed any features of the F7. OnePlus 13s Sale Begins Today in India, Smartphone Comes With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO F7 Series Specifications and Features

POCO F7 is expected to launch with a 6.83-inch LTPS OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The expected 7,550mAh silicon carbon battery may support 90W fast-charging speed. The smartphone may feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor that achieves a 2 million score on AnTuTu benchmarks. Further, the rumours hint at having HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.

POCO F7 5G may include a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 20MP selfie camera. It may come with an IP68/69 water and dust resistance rating. The smartphone may have various other features, such as VC cooling for temperature control and an enhanced gaming experience. Snap Next-Gen AR Glasses: Snapchat-Parent To Launch Lightweight Smart Glasses ‘Specs’ in 2026 To Rival Meta Ray-Ban Glasses, Apple Vision Pro With AI and Advanced AR Features, Say Reports.

POCO F7 Price in India

POCO F7 5G could launch in India for around INR 30,000 to INR 40,000, similar to the POCO F6 price. POCO F7 Ultra price in India could be around INR 55,000, as per reports.

