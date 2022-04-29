The Poco M4 5G handset will be launched in the country today. The Chinese smartphone maker will announce prices of the Poco M4 5G smartphone during a virtual event that is scheduled to begin at 12 pm IST. The launch event will be streamed online through the official YouTube channel. Prior to its launch, the company had revealed some key details of the phone including design, specifications, colours and more. Poco M4 5G India Launch Set for April 29, 2022.

As seen in the recent teasers, the upcoming Poco M5 5G phone will sport flat edge design and rounded corners giving reminiscence of Poco M4 Pro 4G. Realme could offer the device in three colours - Black, Blue and Yellow. Moreover, there will be a distinct rear camera unit running across the upper portion of the rear panel. It gets a black finish with dual rear cameras with LED flash and Poco branding on the left.

In terms of specs, the Poco M4 5G will sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone will pack a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging.

Won't you agree that 90Hz smart refresh rate on a FHD+ resolution screen coupled with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, makes it the #KillerLooksOPPerformer. Join us for the live launch stream of the #POCOM45G at 12 noon on April 29, 2022 here https://t.co/YBGT92MexX pic.twitter.com/dGerGSdNWL — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 28, 2022

As for optics, the handset will get equipped with a dual rear camera module. It comprises a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera will be an 8MP snapper housed under a waterdrop-style notch. Other features on offer would be an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. As far as pricing is concerned, the affordable 5G smartphone will be priced pretty competitively, which is likely to begin from Rs 15,000.

