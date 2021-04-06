Poco X3 Pro smartphone will go the first sale today in India. The handset was launched in India last week. The device will be made available online today at 12 noon via Flipkart. Sale offers include Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards, EMI transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, up to Rs 16,500 off via exchange deals, no-cost EMI Rs 3,167 per month and standard EMI options. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC Launched in India at Rs 18,999.

Poco X3 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ dot display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Poco X3 Pro (Photo Credits: Poco India)

3 hrs to go for 'The most powerful phone ever to be launched under 20k' to go live. Also the only phone in its class to have UFS 3.1 storage 💪 https://t.co/yYCb59OvuG — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) April 6, 2021

The smartphone flaunts a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Poco X3 Pro (Photo Credits: Shopee Vietnam)

The phone comes packed with a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Poco X3 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2021 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).