Poco India officially launched the Poco X3 Pro smartphone in the country. The handset will be sold in India on 6 April 2021 at 12 noon via Flipkart. The Poco X3 Pro has been introduced as the successor to the Poco X3 that was launched in September last year. The handset will be made available with flat Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. The company will make the Poco X3 Pro 6GB and 8GB models available at an introductory price of Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. Poco X3 Pro Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The Poco X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Poco X3 Pro (Photo Credits: Shopee Vietnam)

The wait's over, fam 🥳. #POCOX3PRO's #PROformance all geared up to unleash officially in just 10 min: https://t.co/4ue9Ziy1pR ⏳ ✔️ Get into the #PROformance zone 🤩 ✔️ Grab your 🍿 and 🥤 ✔️ Wait for the #PROformance to begin 😈 pic.twitter.com/jEE96fVTQs — POCO - Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 30, 2021

The handset comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a MicroSD card. For optics, the phone sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.

Poco X3 Pro (Photo Credits: Shopee Vietnam)

The handset comes packed with a 5,160mAh battery with a 33W faster charger in the box. It also gets a 26W USB PD charger. The device comes with built-in stereo speakers, IR Blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res Audio. The phone will be offered in three shades - Graphite Black, Steel Blue and Golden Bronze. The Poco X3 Pro comes in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Coming to the pricing, the smartphone is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB model and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB variant.

