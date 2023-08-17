New Delhi, August 17: Realme India is set to release two phones later this month, the Realme 11x and the pricier Realme 11 5G. No matter the segment, Realme phones provide a good bang for the buck. Going by the specifications, it seems like Realme 11 5G will turn out to be yet another good offering from the company.

While the release date of the phone is confirmed, most of the details are kept under wraps. However, there have been multiple updates about the phone that have revealed several key pieces of information about Realme 11 5G. Here’s our coverage of the phone’s features and price, among other details. Apple to Relaunch Existing iPhone Models Alongside iPhone 15 Series? Find Out Which iPhone Models Are Expected to Get Major Upgrades; All Details Enclosed.

Realme 11 5G - Launch Date and Price

Together with Realme 11x, the Realme 11 5G is confirmed to launch on August 23, 2023, at 12pm (IST). If you’re curious, you can watch the official launch of both the device on Realme’s official website and its official YouTube channel. The device is expected to come in variants of 8 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 256 GB. As for color, it is likely to come in Glory Gold and Glory Black.

It’s rumored that both these phones will be available for pre-order between August 23 and 28. What’s also rumored is that those who order these Realme 11 5G during this period will get Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Earbuds worth Rs 1,299 for free.

Realme 11 5G India Launch Officially Confirmed:

Unleash the power of double innovation with the #realme11Series5G. Our brand ambassador is all set to take the leap into the future. #DoubleAceDoubleLeap #realme5thAnniversary Know more: https://t.co/Isu9Lf2ReQ pic.twitter.com/UaZuKUujPK — realme (@realmeIndia) August 16, 2023

Realme 11 5G - Features

Realme 11 5G is already launched in China, so the Indian version is expected to have similar specifications. It has a giant rear camera set up which is expected to feature a 108 MP primary camera and 2 MP portrait camera. On the front, it will likely have a 16 MP camera for selfies. iPhone 15 Plus New Details Leaked Prior September Launch; Here’s All You Need to Know.

Coming to the screen, it will probably be a 6.72 inches FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. As for the overall performance, it will probably be handled by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. The phone will likely support 67W SuperVOOC charging, which will be its biggest highlight if that’s the case. Its battery capacity would likely be 5000mAh.

