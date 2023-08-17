New Delhi, August 17: Apple is expected to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is a few weeks’ time after tons of speculations. As the much talked about iPhone 15 series launch is finally imminent, more details are being leaked out.

As per the latest leaks, more details about the iPhone 15 battery capacity, charging support, chip are revealed, while new images of the iPhone 15 Plus are doing the rounds on the internet. Let’s compile all the latest speculations and leaks prior to the official reveal of the iPhone 15 series. Smartphone Launches Between August 15 and 31: From Realme 11 5G to Honor X50, Here’s a Quick Look at the New Phones Coming Our Way.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max Speculations:

As per the new reports, the iPhone 15 series is going to house Apple’s new 3LD3 chip, while a set of images of the iPhone 15 Plus have been leaked out, although the authenticity of these images are not certain.

As per the leaked images, the iPhone 15 Plus is sure to come with USB C connector and its in-house chip. As far as the charging components are concerned, the phone's USB C connector has been highlighted. More images of the 3LD3 chip separately have been splashed on the internet.

The USB Type-C port on the Apple iPhone 15 series is probably the most consistent and repeated speculation, which might be a sort of confirmation that Apple is really ditching the Lightning charging port. Instagram Down Again? Users Unable to See Comments on Photo and Video-Sharing Platform, Post Queries on X.

As per another tipster, the Apple 15 series would get a 6-core CPU that will comprise of two cores for performance and four cores for efficiency. The next-gen iPhone is also said to feature 6GB LPDDR5 DRAM.

Apple is rumoured to be launching the new iPhone 15 series on September 13, which is in keeping with the launch timeline of all new iPhone ranges, which happens in the month of September, and in a middle of a week - on a Tuesday or a Wednesday. The pre-orders of the iPhone 15 is likely to start on September 15, while it would probably go on sale on around September 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2023 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).