Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker, officially launched the Realme 8 5G smartphone in Thailand. The handset is currently available for pre-order via online retail websites such as JD.com, Shopee and Lazada. The device will go on sale from May 3, 2021. It is important to note that the Realme Thailand website has listed the device with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage but the listing on the online retail websites suggests 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Realme Q3 Series To Be Launched on April 22, 2021.

In terms of specifications, Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The device comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC paired with ARM Mali-G57 GPU.

Realme 8 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

For optics, the handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Realme 8 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme 8 5G comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port and 4G LTE. Coming to the pricing, as per online retail websites, Realme 8 5G is priced at THB 9,999 (approximately Rs 24,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model.

