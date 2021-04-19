Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker, is all set to launch its Realme Q3 Series in the home country on April 22, 2021. The company shared this piece of information on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo'. There is no information about the expected models of the upcoming Realme Q3 Series but a company executive reportedly said that the handsets will come with a fluorescent colour shade that will glow in the dark. Realme 8 5G India Launch Set for April 22, 2021.

Realme Q3 Series (Photo Credits: Digital Chat Station)

Ahead of its launch, Realme Q3 Pro has been reportedly spotted on TENNA and Geekbench websites revealing its key specifications. The TENNA listing was spotted by 'Digital Chat Station' and 'Mukul Sharma' which was shared on their Twitter accounts. As per the listing, Realme Q3 Pro carries a model number RMX2205 and a display size of 6.43-inch. The device will come packed with a 4,400mAh battery and will run on Android 11 OS.

Realme Q3 Series (Photo Credits: TENNA)

Digital Chat Station also shared an image of the upcoming Realme Q3 Pro which looks similar to Realme 8 Pro's illuminating yellow colour variant. On the other hand, the Geekbench listing also showcases the phone with the same model number RMX2205 as on the TENNA listing. Moreover, the listing also reveals the device will be powered by ARM MT6891Z which is a codename for MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, 8GB RAM and Android 11 operating system.

