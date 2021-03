New Delhi, March 24: Smartphone brand realme on Wednesday launched two mid-range smartphones in its much-anticipated 8 series in India, with realme 8 Pro being equipped with the industry-leading 108MP ultra-quad camera. Available in two storage variants, the 6.4-inch 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB + 128GB) and will be up for sale on March 25. Its sibling, the 6.4-inch smartphone realme 8, is equipped with 64MP AI quad camera. The device will be available in three variants — Rs 14,999 (4GB+128GB), Rs 15,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 16,999 (8GB+128GB) from March 25, the company said in a statement. Realme 8 & Realme 8 Pro Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 14,999.

"We have successfully reached 30 million number series users globally and undoubtedly our users will find realme 8 series to be a fantastic one as well," said Madhav Sheth, VP, realme and CEO, realme India and Europe.

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, realme 8 Pro features a Super AMOLED Fullscreen with ultra-fast in-display fingerprint Scanner, 50W SuperDart Charge and realme UI 2.0. Realme 8 is equipped with Super AMOLED Fullscreen and ultra-fast In-display fingerprint scanner, a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge.

Realme 8 & Realme 8 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme India)

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 Gaming Processor, featuring realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It offers 16MP in-display selfie camera. The 108MP camera in 8 Pro offers Starry Time-lapse Video and Tilt-shift Time-lapse Video. It also features 3X in-sensor zoom, tilt-shift photography mode , new starry mode and many new portrait modes.

Realme 8 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The device has 16MP in-display selfie camera and comes with a 4500mAh battery with 50W SuperDart charge that can charge the device to 100 per cent in 47 minutes. Realme also launched ‘Smart Scale' to manage body weight. Available for Rs 1,999, it will be up for sale on March 30. The company also launched a smart bulb, supporting 16 million colours, in two variants — 9W priced at Rs 799 and 12W at Rs 999. With the company's real upgrade programme, the realme 8 Pro (6GB+128GB) will cost Rs 12,599 and realme 8 Pro (8GB+128GB) Rs 13,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2021 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).