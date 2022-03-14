Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE smartphones are now available for sale in India. Both smartphones were launched in the country last week, and today, they are listed on Flipkart and Realme.com. Customers purchasing the Realme 9 5G handset will get a flat Rs 750 off via SBI credit card transaction, a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, up to Rs 13,000 off via exchange deals. On the other, Realme 9 5G SE buyers will get a flat Rs 1,000 off on SBI credit card transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, up to Rs 13,000 off via exchange deals. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G Launched in India; First Online Sale on March 14, 2022.

Realme 9 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 48MP AI triple rear camera setup, a 16MP front camera, a 5,00mAh battery with 18W quick charging support.

Realme 9 SE 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

On the other hand, the Realme 9 5G SE features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels, a 48MP triple rear camera module, a 16MP selfie shooter, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with a 30W quick charging facility.

Realme 9 Series 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Coming to the pricing, Realme 9 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB and Rs 17,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model. On the other side, Realme 9 5G SE retails at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 22,999.

