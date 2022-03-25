Realme C31 smartphone has been launched in the Indonesian market. The device is introduced as the company's affordable C-Series smartphone. It is available for purchase via the Realme Indonesia website. According to the realme website, Realme C31 will debut in India on March 31, 2022, at 12:30 pm IST. Realme 9 Pro 5G To Go on Sale Today in India, Check Exciting Offers Here.

Realme C31 (Photo Credits: Realme)

In terms of specifications, Realme C31 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600x900 pixels. It comes powered by a 12nm Unisoc T612 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary camera, a macro lens and a monochrome sensor. Upfront, there is a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi. Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Realme C31 packs a 5,000mAh battery. Coming to the pricing, Realme C31 is priced at IDR 1,599,000 (approximately Rs 8,500) for the 3GB + 32GB model, whereas the 4GB + 64GB variant costs IDR 1,799,000 (approximately Rs 9,600).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2022 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).