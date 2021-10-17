Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone, which was recently launched in India, has gone on first sale today via Flipkart. It's worth noting that the phone was made available for sale at 12 pm IST (Saturday) for Flipkart Plus customers. The key highlights of the phone are 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and more. Realme GT Neo2, Buds Air 2 Green, Brick Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India.

Realme GT Neo 2 is available in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The former is priced at Rs 31,999 while the bigger variant costs Rs 35,999. The phone is offered in three colours - Neo Black, Neo Blue and Neo Green.

No more choosing between this or that when you get #EverythingInNEO. A perfect all-rounder with features that are crafted to perfection and dazzling looks like no other. Enter the NEO life with the #realmeGTNEO2! Sale begins Tomorrow at 00:00 Hrs.https://t.co/6p8X4uwn3n pic.twitter.com/uuZWWSFfvA — realme (@realmeIndia) October 16, 2021

The phone sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The phone also supports up to 7GB of Dynamic RAM expansion feature for improving the multitasking experience.

Realme GT Neo 2

The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. For photos and videos, the phone has a triple rear camera module with a 64MP main sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20MP macro shooter. The front camera is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging.

