Realme Narzo 10 Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart & Realme.com; Check Exciting Offers

Realme Narzo 10 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Realme officially introduced its Realme Narzo 10 Series last week in India. The Realme Narzo 10 smartphone is made available for sale on Flipkart & Realme's official website with exciting offers. The company has been teasing the sale date of its Narzo 10 handset on its official Twitter. The Smartphone is priced at Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & now offered via Flipkart with Rs 1000 off, 5 percent cash back on Axis Bank credit card & an EMI Option too. Realme Narzo 10 Series with a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Realme Narzo 10 features a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a portrait lens. Powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, the mobile phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with an 18W quick charging facility. The Narzo 10 handset gets a 6.5-inch mini-drop FHD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels.

70,000+ units sold in less than 3 mins! Thank you for your terrific response and love to the most powerful Quad Camera smartphone in its segment, #realmeNarzo10. Stay tuned for the next sale. pic.twitter.com/5il6W9kSsP — realme (@realmemobiles) May 18, 2020

Running on Android 10 based Realme UI OS, the mobile is available in white & green shades. The Realme Narzo 10 flaunts a 16MP front shooter for stunning selfies, video calls & a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will be delivered only in green, orange zones & will be available offline today in selected places of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka & Kerala.