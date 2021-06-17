Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Realme Narzo 30 Series in India on June 24, 2021. The company teased the Narzo 30 Series on its official Twitter account and also shared a launch invite on its official India website. Realme Narzo 30 Series will consist of Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones. The company is also expected to launch a 32-inch smart TV along with Narzo 30 Series. The launch event will begin on June 24 at 12:30 pm IST. Realme Narzo 30 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor Launched in Europe.

Realme Narzo 30 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme Narzo 30 & Narzo 30 5G were launched in Malaysia and Europe repectively last month and the Indian model is likely to carry similar specifications as them.

Feel the Beat! Feel the Excitement! #FeelThePower! The #Narzobyrealme series is all about unleashing your inner Young Player. Get ready for the #realmeNarzo30 and #realmeNarzo305G, launching at 12:30 PM on 24th June. #UnleashPeakPerformancehttps://t.co/YJxNMwywMC pic.twitter.com/wKkjga4zrq — realme (@realmeIndia) June 17, 2021

Narzo 30 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128Gb of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 30 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

The #realmeNarzo30 and #realmeNarzo305G are coming to #UnleashPeakPerformance. Fasten your seatbelts as you are about to feel the full force of powerful features and an unparalleled gaming experience. Join us for the launch at 12:30 PM, 24th June. https://t.co/YJxNMwQ7Ea pic.twitter.com/SVk3tBqjAw — realme (@realmeIndia) June 17, 2021

For optics, it will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP mono lens. At the front, there will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 snapper. The device will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart charging support. As per the Realme India website teaser, Narzo 30 can be charged 100 percent in 65 minutes.

Realme Narzo 30 (Photo Credits: Realme)

On the other hand, Narzo 30 5G will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, it will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor with ARM Mali G57 GPU. It will get a 48MP main lens, a 2MP monochrome camera and a 2MP tertiary sensor. At the front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper. Both Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G phones are expected to run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 30 is priced at MYR 799 (approximately Rs 14,100) for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. Realme Narzo 30 5G costs EUR 219 (approximately Rs 19,400) for the lone 4GB + 128GB variant. So we expect, the India pricing of both devices to be somewhere around it.

