Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially held its AIoT launch conference in Malaysia. During the conference, the company announced several products including new wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and Realme Watch 2 Pro. The new watch will go on sale from May 29, 2021 via Realme authorised stores. Realme C Series Smartphones Launched, Priced in India From Rs 6,799.
Realme Watch 2 Pro sports a 1.75-inch colour display with a resolution of 320x285 pixels and a refresh rate of 30Hz. The smartwatch comes loaded with 90 sports modes which include walking, football, basketball, outdoor running, badminton, jump rope and more. The newly launched watch comes with a 390mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life by Realme.
Moreover, it gets blood oxygen, heart rate monitoring features and can even track sleep cycles, steps, calories consumed, distance covered and more. In addition to this, Realme Watch 2 Pro offers high-precision GPS tracking, is IP68 water-resistant and offers 100+ stylish watch faces.
The watch can be easily connected to users' smartphone via the Realme Link app. Coming to the pricing, Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at MYR 299 (approximately Rs 5,272) and will be offered in two shades - Space Grey and Metallic Silver.
