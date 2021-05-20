Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially held its AIoT launch conference in Malaysia. During the conference, the company announced several products including new wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and Realme Watch 2 Pro. The new watch will go on sale from May 29, 2021 via Realme authorised stores. Realme C Series Smartphones Launched, Priced in India From Rs 6,799.

Realme Watch 2 Pro sports a 1.75-inch colour display with a resolution of 320x285 pixels and a refresh rate of 30Hz. The smartwatch comes loaded with 90 sports modes which include walking, football, basketball, outdoor running, badminton, jump rope and more. The newly launched watch comes with a 390mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life by Realme.

Realme Watch 2 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme)

Moreover, it gets blood oxygen, heart rate monitoring features and can even track sleep cycles, steps, calories consumed, distance covered and more. In addition to this, Realme Watch 2 Pro offers high-precision GPS tracking, is IP68 water-resistant and offers 100+ stylish watch faces.

Realme Watch 2 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme)

The watch can be easily connected to users' smartphone via the Realme Link app. Coming to the pricing, Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at MYR 299 (approximately Rs 5,272) and will be offered in two shades - Space Grey and Metallic Silver.

