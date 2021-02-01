Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Realme X7 5G series in India on February 4, 2021. Realme X7 series will comprise of Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 5G pro smartphones. Ahead of the launch, Realme X7 smartphone's price in India has been leaked online. A tipster 'Gadgets Data' on Twitter has claimed that the Realme X7 handset will be available in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The 6GB model will cost Rs 19,999 whereas the top-end variant is expected to be priced at Rs 21,999. Earlier last week, Realme X7 pro was also listed on the e-commerce giant website 'Flipkart' revealing its key specifications. Realme X7 & Realme X7 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch.

In terms of specifications, Realme X7 phone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

🚨 Exclusive🚨#realmeX7 pricing in India 🇮🇳 - 8+128GB -Box📦 pricing -🏷️Rs 23,999 (Expected launch pricing -🏷️Rs 21,999) 🔥 6+128GB -Expected launch pricing- 🏷️Rs 19,999 Confirmed ,This (↗️) will be the Indian box of #realmeX7series #XisTheFuture 🔃 ReTweet will be Amazing❤️ pic.twitter.com/TJNuLjkc0E — Gadgetsdata(Debayan Roy) (@Gadgetsdata) January 28, 2021

The device is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset with Mali-G57 GPU. For optics, the handset could come equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main camera. At the front, there might be a 32MP shooter for clicking selfies and video calls. The phone is expected to run on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system and might come packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. More specifications and the pricing of the Realme X7 5G smartphone will be announced during its launch event.

