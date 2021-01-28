Realme X7 series is all set to be launched in India on February 4, 2021. Realme X7 series will comprise of Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones. The company has been teasing the Realme X7 series on its official Twitter handle revealing its key specifications. The specifications suggest that the upcoming phones will be similar to the Realme V15 handset that was launched in China earlier this month. The online launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST via official Realme India YouTube Channel and other social media accounts. Realme X7 & Realme X7 Pro to Be Launched in India on February 4, 2021.

In terms of specifications, Realme X7 5G will feature a Super AMOLED display with 120Hz ultra high refresh rate. The phone is expected to come powered by Dimensity 800U SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Xperience the power of 5G and gear up for an ultimate gaming experience only with the #realmeX7Pro. Launching at 12:30 PM, 4th February on our official channels. Head here: https://t.co/awt3jiwxiP pic.twitter.com/crklWrr3vx — realme (@realmemobiles) January 28, 2021

For photography, the handset might feature a triple rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Realme X7 is expected to come packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 50W SuperDart fast charging support.

Realme X7 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme China)

On the other hand, Realme X7 Pro will also flaunt a Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The device will come equipped with a quad rear camera system comprising of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone will come with 65W SuperDart fast charging support and a 4,500mAh battery. Coming to the pricing, Realme X7 is likely to be priced at Rs 15,900 for the 6GB RAM whereas the 8GB RAM could cost at Rs 22,700.

