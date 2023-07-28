New Delhi, July 28: Xiaomi is readying up to launch the Redmi 12 5G in the smartphone market of India on August 1. The company has been building buzz around the product by posting several teasers of the Redmi 12’s 4G version, but now it is confirmed that the Redmi 12 5G model too is coming our way.

Apart from the Redmi 12 5G, the company will also be launching the Watch 3 Active wearable. Let’s take a brief look at the leaked and speculated details.

Redmi 12 5G India - Launch Details

Xiaomi has confirmed the imminent launch of the Redmi 12 5G model in India on August 1, through a micro-site. The micro-site also confirms that the device will offer a 50MP primary camera on the rear, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The teaser says the new Redmi 12 5G will be joining “the 5G Revolution”. OnePlus Officially Confirms ‘Open’ As the Chosen Name for Its First Foldable Smartphone and Rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5; Details Inside.

Redmi 12 Series – Known Details

The Redmi 12 5G model was recently spotted on Geekbench with specs information such as the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset backed by 8GB RAM. Other known facts are the phone’s attractive Crystal Glass design and the cool Moonstone Silver shade with multi-colour effect; 50MP primary sensor and a 5,000mAh battery.

It is also a known fact, that the Redmi 12 4G version is also planned for India launch. The 4G model comes with a 6.79-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Helio G88 chipset backed by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, a 50MP primary snapper and a 5,000mAh battery pack with 18W charging support. Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button Options Revealed by iOS 17 Beta Version.

Redmi 12 5G – Leaked India Price Details

The Redmi 12’s 5G and 4G models’ India price and availability details have recently revealed leaked out online. As per the reports, both the handsets will boot on the latest Android 13 OS topped with the MIUI 14 UI and will go on sale on Amazon and through Xiaomi’s official website.

As per the leaked reports, the Redmi 12 5G is said to be coming priced at Rs 13,999 for the base model, while the 4G model will have a string price of Rs 9,999.

