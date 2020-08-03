Xiaomi owned Redmi is all set to launch its Redmi 9 Prime smartphone tomorrow in India. The company has been teasing the handset on its official Twitter handle. Redmi 9 Prime launch event will take place tomorrow at 12 Noon via Xiaomi's official YouTube & other social media handles. The phone will go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 on August 6-7. The firm hasn't revealed any specifications about the phone. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Scarlet Red Launching in India on August 6 During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020.

According to the reports, Redmi 9 will be a re-branded version of the Redmi 9 global variant that was launched in June this year. Xiaomi Global VP & MD 'Manu Kumar Jain', on July 31 revealed that Redmi 9 Prime will come with an FHD+ display, something that is also seen in Redmi 9 global model. Expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, the device will be mated with up to 4GB of RAM & up to 64GB of internal storage.

Here's a glimpse at what the PRIME camera on #Redmi9Prime has got to offer 📸 Excited much? 🤩 Only 3 days left for #BackToPrime Get notified: https://t.co/QWNgz4AfAe pic.twitter.com/2iS04oEkLA — Redmi India - #BackToPrime (@RedmiIndia) August 2, 2020

For photography, the device could come equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising of a 13MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there may be an 8MP selfie camera.

The mobile phone is likely to be fuelled by a 5,020mAh battery with 10W charging support. Additionally, the handset might get a rear fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster & much more. Redmi 9 Prime Prices & other details will be revealed during its launch event.

