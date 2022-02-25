Redmi India will officially launch the Note 11 Pro Series in the country on March 9, 2022. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Series will comprise Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ models. The company teased the Note 11 Pro series on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date and a few key specifications. As a reminder, Redmi has already launched the Note 11 and Note 11S in India. Redmi Note 11 Series With 5,000mAh Battery Launched Globally; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Series was launched in China last year, and now, the same models will be launched in the country on the above-mentioned date. The Pro model is said to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, a 108MP quad rear camera setup, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

T̵h̵e̵ ̵b̵e̵s̵t̵ ̵R̵e̵d̵m̵i̵ ̵N̵o̵t̵e̵ ̵ The best Redmi Note is about to get a 𝙬𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙩 𝙗𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧! #BestGetsBetter Gear up for the MEGA launch of #RedmiNote11Pro and #RedmiNote11ProPlus5G, coming your way on 9th March 2022 at 12 noon. 👉https://t.co/8jSoTpMX2Z pic.twitter.com/sEFVYONQwm — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 25, 2022

On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 695 chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 108MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few more teasers before its official launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2022 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).