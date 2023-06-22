Mumbai, June 22: The Redmi Note 12R (with the model number 23076RA4BC) has been certified by China Telecom. This hints at the imminent launch of the new handset.

While Xiaomi has not confirmed any details yet, the certification site has key specifications for the upcoming smartphone. Asus ROG Ally Portable Gaming Console Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, and Other Features.

Redmi Note 12R Specifications (Expected)

As per the new listing, the Redmi Note 12R will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor with Adreno 613 GPU and 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM. The Redmi Note 12 5G was launched with its predecessor, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.

The new smartphone is likely to run Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top. It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. The 128GB / 256GB internal storage can be expandable (up to 1TB) with a micro SD card.

Connectivity options will include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Dual SIM smartphone will sport a 50MP rear camera. It will be paired with a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture) and a LED flash. There will also be a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Additionally, the upcoming handset will sport a centre punch-hole design. It will feature a 6.79-inch display with FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) resolution. A fingerprint sensor will be placed on the side. Honor 90 Lite Announced With 90Hz Display, 100MP Camera: Check Price, Specs, and Other Details.

Redmi Note 12R Expected Price

The Redmi Note 12R is expected to come with a starting price of 1099 yuan (approx Rs 12,530). It is tipped to come in Midnight Black, Time Blue and Sky Fantasy colours. The top-end model (8GB + 256GB) will cost 1799 yuan (approx Rs 20,520). approx.).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2023 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).