Xiaomi owned Redmi Note 9 will be made available for sale today in India. The sale will commence at 12 noon via Amazon India & official Xiaomi India website. For a reminder, Redmi Note 9 was launched in India last month & there have been multiple sales till now. Redmi Note 9 gets a starting price of Rs 11,999. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 11,999; to Go on Sale on July 24 via Amazon.in & Mi.com.

In terms of specifications, the handset flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 13MP shooter for clicking selfies & attending video calls.

Redmi Note 9 India Sale (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The handset comes packed with a massive 5,020mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger in the box. The undisputed champion is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset & will be offered in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage & 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Redmi Note 9 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Coming to the prices, Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999 for 4GB & 64GB model whereas the 4GB & 128GB, 6GB & 128GB variants get a price tag of Rs 13,499 & Rs 14,999 respectively.c

