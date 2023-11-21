Sam Altman's Return to OpenAI as CEO Possible, Says Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella

After hiring Sam Altman to lead Microsoft’s advanced AI research, the company’s Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has said that it’s still possible that Altman could return to OpenAI in some capacity.

Technology IANS| Nov 21, 2023 10:43 AM IST
A+
A-
Sam Altman's Return to OpenAI as CEO Possible, Says Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella
Satya Nadella and Sam Altman (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

San Francisco, November 21: After hiring Sam Altman to lead Microsoft’s advanced AI research, the company’s Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has said that it’s still possible that Altman could return to OpenAI in some capacity. In an interview with CNBC, Nadella said that Microsoft wants Altman and former OpenAI president Greg Brockman to have a fantastic home if they’re not going to be in OpenAI.

Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella said: “That’s for, you know, the OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose … (Microsoft) chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI (and) obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.” It means that Altman’s move to Microsoft is still not a done deal yet, as more than 500 employees at OpenAI on Monday reportedly threatened to resign and join Microsoft. OpenAI has nearly 770 employees. Sam Altman, Former OpenAI CEO and Greg Brockman Hired by Microsoft To Lead New ‘Advanced AI Research Team’, Announces Satya Nadella.

Altman and Brockman are still willing to return to OpenAI if the remaining board members who fired him step aside, multiple sources told The Verge. Nadella said that Microsoft would want to see “something change around the governance” at OpenAI going forward, including around its investor relations. Microsoft, which has invested over $10 billion into OpenAI to date does not have a seat on OpenAI board. Sam Altman to Return As OpenAI CEO? OpenAI Board Being Pressed by Investors to Reinstate Sam Altman, Says Report.

“It’s clear something has to change around the governance — we’ll have a good dialogue with their board on that, and walk through that as that evolves,” Nadella told CNBC. On Monday, in a letter to OpenAI's board, more than 500 current OpenAI staffers said that "Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees at this new subsidiary should we choose to join". OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who reportedly led efforts to remove Altman, said on X that he deeply regrets his participation in the board's actions.

"I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we've built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company," he noted. The letter read that the process through which the board terminated Sam Altman and removed Greg Brockman from the board has "undermined our mission and company". "Your conduct has made it clear you did not have the competence to oversee OpenAl. When we all unexpectedly learned of your decision, the leadership team of OpenAl acted swiftly to stabilise the company," said the letter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2023 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
MicrosoftSam Altman's Return to OpenAI as CEO Possible, Says Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella

After hiring Sam Altman to lead Microsoft’s advanced AI research, the company’s Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has said that it’s still possible that Altman could return to OpenAI in some capacity.
Technology IANS| Nov 21, 2023 10:43 AM IST
A+
A-
Sam Altman's Return to OpenAI as CEO Possible, Says Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella
Satya Nadella and Sam Altman (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

San Francisco, November 21: After hiring Sam Altman to lead Microsoft’s advanced AI research, the company’s Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has said that it’s still possible that Altman could return to OpenAI in some capacity. In an interview with CNBC, Nadella said that Microsoft wants Altman and former OpenAI president Greg Brockman to have a fantastic home if they’re not going to be in OpenAI.

Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella said: “That’s for, you know, the OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose … (Microsoft) chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI (and) obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.” It means that Altman’s move to Microsoft is still not a done deal yet, as more than 500 employees at OpenAI on Monday reportedly threatened to resign and join Microsoft. OpenAI has nearly 770 employees. Sam Altman, Former OpenAI CEO and Greg Brockman Hired by Microsoft To Lead New ‘Advanced AI Research Team’, Announces Satya Nadella.

Altman and Brockman are still willing to return to OpenAI if the remaining board members who fired him step aside, multiple sources told The Verge. Nadella said that Microsoft would want to see “something change around the governance” at OpenAI going forward, including around its investor relations. Microsoft, which has invested over $10 billion into OpenAI to date does not have a seat on OpenAI board. Sam Altman to Return As OpenAI CEO? OpenAI Board Being Pressed by Investors to Reinstate Sam Altman, Says Report.

“It’s clear something has to change around the governance — we’ll have a good dialogue with their board on that, and walk through that as that evolves,” Nadella told CNBC. On Monday, in a letter to OpenAI's board, more than 500 current OpenAI staffers said that "Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees at this new subsidiary should we choose to join". OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who reportedly led efforts to remove Altman, said on X that he deeply regrets his participation in the board's actions.

"I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we've built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company," he noted. The letter read that the process through which the board terminated Sam Altman and removed Greg Brockman from the board has "undermined our mission and company". "Your conduct has made it clear you did not have the competence to oversee OpenAl. When we all unexpectedly learned of your decision, the leadership team of OpenAl acted swiftly to stabilise the company," said the letter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2023 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Microsoft Open AI Board OpenAI Sam Altman Satya Nadella
You might also like
Sam Altman Sacked: Over 500 Employees of ChatGPT Developer OpenAI Threaten To Resign and Join Microsoft
Technology

Sam Altman Sacked: Over 500 Employees of ChatGPT Developer OpenAI Threaten To Resign and Join Microsoft
Satya Nadella Announces To Hire Sam Altman as CEO of Microsoft’s New Advanced AI Research Team With Greg Brockman As Team Member
Technology

Satya Nadella Announces To Hire Sam Altman as CEO of Microsoft’s New Advanced AI Research Team With Greg Brockman As Team Member
'Now They Will Have To Use Teams': Elon Musk's Humorous Take on Sam Altman, Greg Brockman's Hiring by Microsoft
Technology

'Now They Will Have To Use Teams': Elon Musk's Humorous Take on Sam Altman, Greg Brockman's Hiring by Microsoft
Sam Altman Sacked: Over 500 Employees of ChatGPT Developer OpenAI Threaten To Resign and Join Microsoft
Technology

Sam Altman Sacked: Over 500 Employees of ChatGPT Developer OpenAI Threaten To Resign and Join Microsoft
Satya Nadella Announces To Hire Sam Altman as CEO of Microsoft’s New Advanced AI Research Team With Greg Brockman As Team Member
Technology

Satya Nadella Announces To Hire Sam Altman as CEO of Microsoft’s New Advanced AI Research Team With Greg Brockman As Team Member
'Now They Will Have To Use Teams': Elon Musk's Humorous Take on Sam Altman, Greg Brockman's Hiring by Microsoft
Technology

'Now They Will Have To Use Teams': Elon Musk's Humorous Take on Sam Altman, Greg Brockman's Hiring by Microsoft
Microsoft Hires OpenAI Founders to Lead AI Research Team After ChatGPT Maker's Shakeup
Technology

Microsoft Hires OpenAI Founders to Lead AI Research Team After ChatGPT Maker's Shakeup
Google Trends Google Trends
Adani Wilmar share price
10K+ searches
Legend league cricket
10K+ searches
North Macedonia vs England
10K+ searches
Resume
10K+ searches
Indian football
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
a Shares Thoughts After India’s CWC 2023 Final Defeat to Australia" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

‘PM Narendra Modi’s Visit to Dressing Room Was Special and Motivating’ Ravindra Jadeja Shares Thoughts After India’s CWC 2023 Final Defeat to Australia

  • Sam Altman, Former OpenAI CEO and Greg Brockman Hired by Microsoft To Lead New ‘Advanced AI Research Team’, Announces Satya Nadella

  • India’s GDP Crosses USD 4 Trillion Mark for First Time, Claim BJP Leaders Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Devendra Fadnavis

  • Drunk Passenger Misbehaves With IndiGo Airlines Crew on Jaipur-Bengaluru Flight, Arrested

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    Adani Wilmar share price
    10K+ searches
    Legend league cricket
    10K+ searches
    North Macedonia vs England
    10K+ searches
    Resume
    10K+ searches
    Indian football
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot