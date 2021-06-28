Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A22 smartphone in the country soon. Ahead of its official launch, the price of the Galaxy A22 has been leaked online. According to a report from 91mobiles, the phone is presently available at retail stores ahead of its official debut. The phone comes in a single 6GB + 128GB configuration, and the price is set at Rs 18,999. Samsung hasn't revealed any exact launch date yet. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Smartphone To Go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM; Prices, Offers & Other Details.

It is important to note that the Galaxy A22 is already on sale in Europe. The company retails both 4G and 5G versions of the phone. However, the company will introduce the 4G variant of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A22 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Samsung Europe)

The phone maker has revealed an official poster, which gives out the phone's specifications, which includes a 90Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 48MP quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A22 will sport a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display featuring a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone comes powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It boots Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

