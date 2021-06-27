Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone was launched in the Indian market earlier this week. The mid-range smartphone from the South Korean technology giant comes in two storage options - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB +128GB. The base variant with 4GB of RAM is priced at Rs 14,999 whereas the bigger variant with 6GB RAM costs Rs 16,999. The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale tomorrow in India. Interested buyers can get their hands on the device at 12 PM IST Via Amazon.in, offline website and key offline retails stores. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 & Galaxy Z Fold 3 New Renders Surface Online: Report.

The main highlights of the recently launched Galaxy M32 are the FHD+ display screen, 90Hz refresh rate, 64MP rear camera, 20MP front camera, 6000mAh battery and more. The phone comes in two colours - Black and Light Blue. As a part of the launch offer, buyers will receive a discount of Rs 1,250 on transactions made via ICICI debit and credit card.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Amazon)

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M32 phone sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the company has employed Corning Gorilla Glass 5 offering protection to the display. It comes powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio G80 processor, which comes mated with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

To grab the #GalaxyM32, check out the sale starting on 28th June, 12 noon. Get notified on Amazon: https://t.co/dSzVHaZGKo or Samsung online store: https://t.co/4RK06ZCzYx. — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 27, 2021

For photography, there is a quad-camera setup at the back. It comprises a 64 MP primary lens accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. The front camera is a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It boots Android 11 OS with One UI 3.1 out of the box. The handset is backed by a 6000mAh battery supporting 25W charging. However, it comes with a 15W fast charger in the box.

