Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, has started rolling out One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 OS on its flagship devices. However, it is currently releasing One UI 2.5 for its mid-range and budget smartphones. The Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A90 5G devices are the latest set of devices to receive this update. Samsung's One UI 2.5 based on Android 10 debuted this year in August on the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Tab S7 series. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Full Specs Leaked Ahead of Official Launch.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

After releasing this update on these devices, the leading technology giant started introducing the latest version of the OS to its flagship handsets. The smartphone maker also rolled out this OS update on select Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. Now, the Galaxy A90 5G and A50 are the latest ones to join this list. The build for both the phones is currently live in Sri Lanka and South Korea with firmware versions - A505FDDU5BTL1 and A908NKSU3CTL3 respectively.

Talking about the features, the phone maker is also introducing some new features on the handsets. It includes WiFi connection speed, request WiFi password, Bitmoji stickers as AOD (Always-on Display) styles, new Samsung keyboard improvements, Pro Video feature in the Camera app, and SOS features in Messages. We speculate that the phone maker might extend the availability to other regions very soon.

