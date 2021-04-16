Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker, is all set to launch its Galaxy M42 5G handset in India on April 28, 2021. The device has been listed on the Indian e-commerce website 'Amazon' with a 'Notify Me' button revealing its launch date, processor and other features. As per the listing, the Galaxy M42 5G will be launched in India at 12 noon. The Amazon listing hints that the smartphone will be available for sale via the e-commerce website after the launch. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India Price Reportedly Leaked Online.

Samsung's upcoming 5G phone will feature a waterdrop notch display and a square-shaped rear camera module. The handset will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. Reports have claimed that Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be a re-branded version of the Galaxy A42 5G which was launched last year. If this report is to be believed, then the handset will sport a 6.6-inch S-AMOLED HD+ display.

For optics, the device will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there will be a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy M42 5G phone is likely to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The handset will get other features such as Samsung Pay, Knox security and more. Pricing and other details of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be announced by the company during its launch event.

