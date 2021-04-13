Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is reportedly planning to launch its Galaxy M42 5G smartphone soon. Ahead of the launch, India pricing of the phone has been leaked online including the device's availability and few key specifications. As per the report, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is likely to be priced in India between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The handset will be reportedly made available for sale via Amazon India, Samsung India online store and other retail outlets as well. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spotted on Geekbench, India Launch Imminent.

The company also reportedly teased the phone suggesting the support for 5G connectivity. The phone will be the first in the Galaxy M range to support 5G connectivity and Knox security. Last week, the device was spotted on several websites such as NFC, Wi-Fi Alliance and BIS suggesting an imminent India launch. However, the company has not revealed any information about the launch of its Galaxy M42 5G device. In terms of specifications, the handset is likely to come with a 64MP main rear camera, a 6,000mAh battery, up to 128GB of internal storage and an Android 11 operating system.

Previous reports have claimed that the phone will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G that was launched in September 2020. But the new leaks suggest that the smartphone would see some tweaks in camera and battery. All these are speculations and should be taken with a pinch of salt. We expect Samsung to announce its upcoming Galaxy M42 5G smartphone soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2021 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).