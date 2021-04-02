Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is reportedly planning to launch a new mid-range Galaxy M series phone. According to a new report, this device could be called the Galaxy M42 5G phone. Previous reports have claimed that the upcoming handset will be quite similar to the Galaxy A42 5G in terms of specifications. Ahead of the launch, the device has been spotted on the Geekbench website with a model number SM-M426B revealing its key features. This hints that Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India launch is imminent. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price Reportedly Slashed, Check New Price Here.

The upcoming Galaxy M42 5G phone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display. As per the Geekbench listing, the device will be powered by A Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and run on the Android 11 based One UI 3.1 operating system. It might come fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

For optics, the device might get a 64MP quad rear camera module and a 32MP selfie snapper. Samsung India recently made the Galaxy M42 5G support page live in the country but the page doesn't reveal much about the phone. Apart from Galaxy M42 5G, the company is also working on the Galaxy M62 5G and Galaxy A22 5G phones.

