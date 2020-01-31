Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Sale Date Likely To Be March 6; Reveals Official US Website Ahead of Launch

Samsung Unpacked Event 2020 (Photo Credits: XDA-Developers)

Samsung will be hosting its most important event of the year 'Unpacked' on February 11 wherein the South Korean electronics giant will be unveiling the highly-awaited Galaxy S20 series. It is also believed that the company might also reveal its second foldable phone - Galaxy Z Flip at the event. Ahead of the official launch, the phone maker has started taking reservations fot the new generation Galaxy S20 devices, and the interested customers can register their interest on the official website. It is important to note that these are not official pre-orders. This is just simple registration for notifications as in when the new Galaxy phone is made available. Samsung Galaxy A51 Smartphone Launched in India; Check Price, Variants, Features & Specifications.

Interestingly, the reservation page also reveals the shipping date of the upcoming Galaxy S20 series. As per the Samsung US website, the company will be delivering the next Galaxy device on March 6, which clearly signifies the released date of Galaxy S20 could be March 6. However, the pre-orders for the smartphones should commence immediately after the global launch.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Sale Date (File Photo)

To get notifications about the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the interested fans need to enter their personal details followed by selection of a preferred carrier. After entering all these information, the confirmation page displays March 6 date along with a message - "Look for an email to complete your Galaxy pre-order for March 6th delivery". Notably, this notification message is being display on the US website only, not on the Indian site. As in our case. Now, this could possibly be that the company might have planned for a different delivery date for a different regions. Moreover, the sale date was previously tipped by XDA's Max Weinbach too.

As far as the Galaxy S20 series launch is concerned, the leading electronics major is expected to unveil three Galaxy S20 variants on February 11, 2020. The new generation Samsung Galaxy S series will comprise of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The top-of-the-line variant is likely to feature quad rear cameras, 100x digital zoom, massive 5,000mAh battery and much more. As far as the prices are concerned, the Galaxy S20 is likely to get starting price of EUR 899 (around Rs. 70,900), whereas the top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra might cost EUR 1,549 (approximatly Rs. 1,22,000).

