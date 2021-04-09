New Delhi: Samsung on Friday launched its all-new Smart Monitor for the India market at a starting price of Rs 28,000. The Smart Monitor is available in two models -- the M7 that supports Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution in 32-inch screen size and the M5 that supports full HD (FHD) resolution in 32-inch and 27-inch screen sizes.

"At Samsung, we believe in bringing impactful innovations and our new Smart Monitor is an example of that," Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement. "Consumers no longer have to choose between different screens for varied uses as Smart Monitor brings it all together and offers the flexibility to smoothly transition from working and learning to entertaining oneself," Sethi added.

The new monitor provides numerous connectivity options for both PCs and smartphones, the company said. Users can connect their personal mobile devices with just a simple tap using Tap View, App Casting, Screen Mirroring or Apple AirPlay2. The monitor also comes with in-built Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and other OTT apps.

For home office and learning, the Smart Monitor operates Microsoft 365 applications without a PC thanks to embedded Wi-Fi, allowing users to view, edit and save documents on the cloud directly from the monitor, with help from their Bluetooth connected keyboard and mouse. Remote access allows users to wirelessly and remotely access files from a PC or view content from a laptop. Samsung Smart Monitor is now available on Samsung Shop, Amazon and leading retail stores.

