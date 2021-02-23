New Delhi, February 22: Samsung Electronics on Monday said over 130 models of Galaxy devices will now receive regular security updates for a minimum of four years after the initial phone release. Galaxy products launched since 2019, including the Z, S, Note, A, M, XCover and Tab series, will now receive at least four years of security updates, the company said in a statement.

"At Samsung, our number one priority is offering the best and most secure mobile experience to our users, and we're constantly optimizing the security of our products and services," said Seungwon Shin, VP and Head of Security Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: New Galaxy S21 Series Teaser Showcases Camera & S-Pen.

"Thanks to the latest technology advancements, we're committing to securing Galaxy devices for even longer, so that everything that should be kept protected stays protected."

By extending support for security updates delivered on a monthly or quarterly basis, Samsung is giving users peace of mind knowing their data is protected for as long as they use their Galaxy device. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A90 5G Smartphones Now Receiving One UI 2.5 OS Update.

Samsung worked closely with its OS and chipset partners, as well as over 200 carriers around the world to ensure that billions of Galaxy devices receive timely security patches.

Samsung said it has worked closely with over 1,000 partners to establish security standards for all Android devices, including the first-of-its-kind regular security update programme in 2015.

