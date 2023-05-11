Mumbai, May 11: An ominous asteroid that is on our way and will pass perilously near to Earth has prompted a warning from NASA. With a distance of just 821,000 miles, the asteroid 2023 JL will pass startlingly near to the planet. The terrifying speed of 626,000 kilometres per hour revealed by NASA's CNEOS data further confirms that it is speeding through space.

The asteroid is 31-feet-long, according to data from NASA's Asteroid Watch Dashboard. Does this space rock pose a threat to us? Find out what NASA has to say about asteroid 2023 JL. Asteroid Alert! Massive 60-Foot Celestial Rock Heading Towards Earth at Tremendous Speed, NASA Issues Warning.

Danger of Upcoming Asteroid 2023 JL

While the bulk of near-Earth objects do not pose a threat to our planet right away, there is a certain class of asteroids called as potentially dangerous asteroids that require special care to observe in advance. These asteroids, according to NASA, are those with diameters of at least 460 feet (140 metres) with orbits that bring them within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million km) of the Earth's orbit. CNEOS actively follows and keeps an eye on all identified near-Earth objects in order to assess the likelihood of a collision.

Hence, the 2023 asteroid, which will be 31 feet broad can be concerning for scientists, while its size prevents it from falling into the category of an asteroid that might pose a harm to the planet.

Technology Used to Monitor Asteroids

Although there are many sources of asteroid tracking data, the majority of it is acquired by well-funded observatories supported by NASA. Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, and NASA's NEOWISE mission are a few examples, and the NEO Surveyor observatory will soon be added to the list. Additionally, the Goldstone Solar System Radar Group at JPL is one of the planetary radar programmes that NASA's NEO Observations Programme significantly relies on. Asteroid Warning! NASA Issues Alert As Three Asteroids Approaching Earth Today; Know If They Will Strike Our Planet.

The Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies' Sentry impact-monitoring system continuously and thoroughly assesses the orbits of potentially hazardous asteroids.

