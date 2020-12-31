It is extremely cold, and some places on the planet are setting some serious records. While to many, the season could be about everything cosy and satisfying, at many regions winter hits hard. A few days ago, we saw a photo going viral on social media—noodles and egg frozen in the chilled air, captured by a Siberian who thought to enjoy some meal in the bone-chilling winter. Researchers say it is common for places like Siberia, Mongolia and other parts of Russia embracing the harsh weather during this time. But something more interesting that challenges the previous records has surfaced. According to scientists, a new world record for high air pressure has provisionally been set in a high mountain valley in Mongolia. Yes, the East Asian country might have just set a record for high air pressure as the region is gripped by the brutal cold.

An automatic weather station in Tsetsen-Uul, in western Zavkhan province, recorded a mean sea-level pressure of 1,084.3 millibars along with cold temperatures of -45.5C. We can only imagine the bone-chilling weather at the place! According to reports, if verified by scientists, it will top the previous world record of 1089.4 millibars, which was also set in Mongolia, in about 16 years ago on December 30. Polar Vortex Turns Woman’s Wet Hair Into Ice As Cold Cripples the Midwest.

View Pic:

#ImageOfTheDay On 29 December in Tsetsen-Uul🇲🇳(⬇️@CopernicusEU #Sentinel2 🇪🇺🛰️view) the barometric pressure rose to 1,094.3 millibars (a new world record if verified) This high-pressure centre is bringing extreme cold in Russia & Asia, with T🌡️ of -20°C below the average🥶 pic.twitter.com/ZRM6DMXlod — 🇪🇺 DG DEFIS #StrongerTogether (@defis_eu) December 30, 2020

Tsetsen-Uul is located at an altitude of 6,325 feet. Several other stations near the area reportedly extremely high-pressure values, including 1,091.9 millibars at Tosontsengel. The pressure is a measurement of the weight of the air over a given time. High pressure promotes the sinking of air and calm weather, whereas low pressure is generally associated with rising air and stormy conditions.

Highest Air Pressure?

UPDATED: 0000 UTC observations are in from Mongolia. Tsetsen Uul is reporting 1094.3 hPa (32.31") with five other locations reporting pressures higher than the record 1084.8 hPa from 2001. pic.twitter.com/ZSzAErfkkT — Mike Adcock (@MikeAdcockWx) December 29, 2020

Stephen Burt, a research fellow in meteorology at the University of Reading, was quoted saying The Independent, “This looks as if it’s a genuine record, it’s from an official synoptic reporting station. There are other stations that are reporting very high pressures as well. So this isn’t just a reading error or a transmission error.” He explained Mongolia is a long way from the sea and it has got very little influence from the relatively warm ocean. Because the high pressure tends to have little to no cloud in it, the air tends to get colder, as all the heat is escaping out into space. Hence, the pressure tends to get higher with each passing day, and the same goes on until spring. Scientists Try Cooking in -80 Degrees in Antarctica And The Pictures Are Gravity-Defying.

Although such weather conditions are expected during this time of the year, Burt noted that it is not so normal for the region to get as cold as this. The potential record occurred high up in a mountain valley. The records are examined by the World Meteorological Organisation before they are accepted as a world record, and it will take a little more time before it gets finally confirmed. Burt further added that if the new record is verified, it does not mean that climate crisis is affecting the region, as a change in climate is more likely to lead to warm extremes than cold extremes.

