The weather is chilled for people living in the northern hemisphere. Many places across the world are covered in snow. Eating food outside to embrace the chilling weather may not be a great option for everyone. A Twitter user shared a picture of noodles and egg, frozen in the air because of the cold weather. It was at -45C, and the cold winter was not allowing him to eat his food in the usual way. The noodles and egg were frozen in the air, and people are shocked to see what the season could do. The picture has gone viral on social media, and Twitterati, especially people from India, had a lot to react. Questions floored in as to why it happens, and desi Twitterati had hilarious responses, you cannot miss.

We have seen pictures in the past, of frozen hair, noodles and more. People have often shared the moments when the temperature is at sub-zero. Last year, polar vortex gripped people in the United States, and there were pictures showing women's wet hair turned into ice because of the season. Again, gravity can be subject to whims of the changing seasons. There are places where the gravitational force doesn’t work, and it seems because of the chilled weather in Siberia, gravity has given up.

Twitter user, who goes by the handle, @olegsvn, shared the picture from his hometown, Novodibirsk, Siberia. At -45C, he was trying to eat some noodles and eggs. But the food remained unmoved because of the chilling winter. His tweet has gone viral on social media, and people were shocked to see what the season could do. Especially, the desi Twitterati had a lot to react. Scientists Try Cooking in -80 Degrees in Antarctica And The Pictures Are Gravity-Defying.

Here's the Tweet:

Today it's -45C (-49F) in my hometown Novodibirsk, Siberia. pic.twitter.com/EGxyrRqdE2 — Oleg (@olegsvn) December 27, 2020

Check Reactions!

Damn! Think about going to school or college 😂 — Harry Singh (@__harrysingh) December 28, 2020

It's 17 degree in morning time and we skip bath 😭🤔 — krishna (@being_alcoholic) December 28, 2020

Desi Twitterati Had Hilarious Responses

Hope you guys are doing well. In India Nainital while I type it's -1 °C. And it's a cold cold morning 🥶 — Dharmendra Barthwal (@dharmendramario) December 28, 2020

WTF 😱 we’re crying at 10C — shweta (@shweta20300207) December 28, 2020

Aaila jaadu — Parth (@parth27t) December 28, 2020

So it's below -40° in either scale. And if those 2 are really frozen effects, you're living in a DIY Sculpture friendly piece of nature. — Raj (@alectoraj) December 28, 2020

Gravity is Shivering

Even Gravity is shivering!! — Vikas (@Vikas18186688) December 28, 2020

At the time of writing this, the tweet had received thousands of likes and retweets, and hundreds of comments, since uploaded. People were left fascinated and wondered if Oleg could actually eat his food or not. We wonder how do people live at such chilling temperature.

