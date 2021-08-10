India’s advanced version of ‘eye in the sky’ the much awaited GISAT-I is all set to create wonders as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches it on August 12. The real-time monitoring provided by the satellite will help keep tabs on the subcontinent. With 36,000 Km above the Earth in a geostationary orbit, it will be constantly monitored and will travel at the rate of Earth’s spins creating an illusion of being motionless. The satellite will be placed about the Equator and will circle the Earth once every 24 hours. Unlike other satellites, GISAT-I will be able to capture and provide entire information at regular intervals as it will be covering areas in real-time.

When will GISAT-I launch?

Creating history, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the country’s first Earth Observation Satellite (EOS). Considered as India’s most advanced satellite with state-of-the-art features, GISAT-I is scheduled to launch on August 12 from Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 5.43 pm. ISRO Gearing Up for GISAT-1 Launch on August 12

Specifications of GISAT-I

This weighs over 2 tonnes having a lift-off mass of 2,268 Kg along with a power generation capacity. ISRO officials also stated that the satellite is configured with modified 1-2k bus carrying multispectral and hyperspectral payloads. This is the first time ISRO will be using a four-meter diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing.

GISAT-I will be carried by India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10). GSLV-F10 that is approximately 51.70 meter tall and 416 ton. It will place the GISAT-I just 18 minutes before its launch at the geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) where it will take its final position firing its onboard motors. Once into the vehicle, the satellite will have its eyes glued on its areas of interest.

Where can you watch the live streaming?

If you are a science enthusiast or you like watching space displays, register yourself for this much-awaited launch. However, the online registration had begun on 28 February. If you, for some reason, cannot make it to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, do not worry! You can watch the active live, on your screens from the comfort of your home as ISRO will stream the launch live on its YouTube channel as well as on its website.

GISAT-I will provide real-time imaging of large regions at frequent intervals, quick monitoring, and also help obtain spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry, mineralogy, disaster warning and many other minute details.

