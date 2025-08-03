A senior Indian Army officer allegedly assaulted four SpiceJet employees at Srinagar Airport after being asked to pay for excess cabin baggage on flight SG 386 to Delhi. According to the airline, the officer attacked staff at the boarding gate with punches, repeated kicks, and a queue stand, leaving one employee with a spinal fracture and another with serious jaw injuries. SpiceJet has filed an FIR with local police and initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list. A video of the incident has since gone viral. "A passenger grievously assaulted four SpiceJet employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26, 2025. Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks and a queue stand," Spicejet said in a statement. IndiGo Puts Passenger on No-Fly List for Slapping Co-Passenger Hussain Ahmed Majumdar on Mumbai-Kolkata Flight 6E138.

SpiceJet Staff Attacked by Indian Army Officer Over Extra Baggage Charge

Spicejet Issues Statement on Incident

