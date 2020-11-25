Stargazers are you ready for the next celestial activity? Towards the end of this month, there will be a penumbral lunar eclipse. On November 30, a penumbral lunar eclipse will take place and it will be the last lunar eclipse of 2020. But this celestial occurrence will not be visible to everyone. Although it will be visible from parts of Asia, people in India cannot enjoy this moon in earth's outer shadow as moon will be over the horizon. But if you are keenly interested in watching all celestial events, then don't worry as you can watch November Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Live Streaming online. We tell you more. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 on November 30: Can You See Upachaya Chandra Grahan on Kartik Purnima? Here’s What You Should Know About the Last Lunar Eclipse of This Year.

A penumbral lunar eclipse is when the moon passes through the outer shadow of the earth, which is called as penumbra. On this day, the moon appears a little darker because of it being covered in the shadow. The penumbral lunar eclipse will be clearly visible from many parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific and Atlantic. In India, the celestial event will start at 1:04 PM and end at 5:22 PM, November 30. The peak point of this lunar eclipse will be at 3:13 PM. But since its position at the horizon, we won't be able to see it with our naked eyes, although online streaming are a good option to watch this celestial activity.

How to Watch Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of November Online?

There are several channels and networks which follow these celestial events and do a live streaming for the general audience. Time and Date will be hosting a live streaming of November Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. Another channel Slooh will also host the live streaming. Once the links are released, we will update them here.

People in India will have to rely on live streaming to catch the last of lunar eclipse of this year. Meanwhile, you can always enjoy the full moon of November which is called the Beaver Moon. And the last celestial event of 2020 will be the solar eclipse, which is scheduled to take place on December 14.

